Irondale group brings ‘blessing box’ to community during COVID-19 season

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A group called Heidi’s Kids is finding a way to give back to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

A “blessing box” now stands at 3300 Crestwood Boulevard in Irondale.

The blessing box is a place where people can drop off donated items like non-perishable food, toiletries, baby food, and other household items. It’s also a place where people can take items they need, no questions asked.

Heidi’s Kids is run by Heidi Marimberga, a local salon/barber shop owner who wanted to get the neighborhood kids together and do good in the community.

Kierston Howard is one of Heidi’s Kids. She said this blessing box came at a perfect time when people truly need the help during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The goal with the box is to be the blessing not the judge. It’s for those who need help but don’t get off until late hours and can’t take from it or put into it at a late hour. There is no one here that is going to stand and say you can or can’t, saying you’re taking too much or too little, and so it’s all about just keeping people humble and off their feet,” Howard said.

The blessing box is always open to anyone in need or who wants to donate.

“We were concerned that it was going to be empty and that people were going to stay at home and not refill but that has not been the case at all. Everyone is truly worried about helping each other and making sure people have what they need and I think it’s so huge for the people that do need it, to know out there somehow for someone who wants to help them,” Howard said.

Items they ask for are non-perishables, dry food, baby food, and toiletries.

