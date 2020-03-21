Irondale Fire Department receives face mask donation

Irondale, Ala. (WIAT) — The Irondale Fire Department is thanking the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham for donating surgical masks to the department.
In a statement the department says in part quote, “personal protective equipment supplies have been in short supply for all first responders and healthcare providers. This means so much to our personnel and to their families.”
