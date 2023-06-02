IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Irondale is hosting its first auto classic event Saturday.

There will be food trucks and over 300 muscle and luxury cars on display. If you think your car deserves to be shown off, you can register for $20. Proceeds from this event will go toward youth athletics in the City of Irondale. CBS 42 spoke to Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. about what people can expect at the show.

“Really everything is about the cars,” Stewart Jr. said. “So if you are a car enthusiast, what a wonderful way to spend your Saturday with having an opportunity to be able to look at Porche, Lamborghinis, Mercedes, Ford. We got exotic cars, muscle cars. You think about the type of car that you like, and it will be on that lot.”

(Courtesy: Irondale Auto Classic)

The Irondale Auto Classic takes place on Grants Mill Road at Classic Car Motoring. It will be from 12 p.m. to 4 pm., and this is a free event.