Investigation underway for Christmas Eve shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriffs are conducting an investigation for a shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve.

According to a statement by the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office, deputies were called on the scene around 7:15 p.m. to a person who had been shot at the 300 Block of Tammy Sue Drive in Center Point.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a 30-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.

Reports say the male was inside a vehicle with two other males when one of the males fired shots inside the vehicle.

The victim was transported to UAB where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Sheriffs say, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.