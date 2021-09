BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue investigators are trying to figure out why a house burned to the ground Tuesday morning.

According to the BFR, just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday authorities received a report of a house fire on the 15th Terrace North in Birmingham. Upon arrival, the house was engulfed in flames and the property was completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

