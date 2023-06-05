TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early Monday morning house fire is under investigation and a homeowner is homeless after the fire destroyed the residence on Meadow Ridge Drive.

Spokesperson Holly Whigham says there was no-one at home and no injuries reported.

“We responded to the report of a structure fire on Meadow Ridge Drive, the first arriving units on scene found heavy fire from the roof of the home and shortly after that the house was fully engulfed. We are always trying to teach people about safety and so the most important thing we teach is the importance of smoke alarms,” said Whigham.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation. Martin Haase says his heart goes out to his neighbor who lost his home.

“This is so sad and I am hoping he will come through this fine and he has insurance and there was no injuries or loss of life and that’s what really counts,” Hasse said.

Investigators say the victim will stay with relatives until he can rebuild a new house.