ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a minor was shot and transported to the hospital Sunday.

The Wattsville Fire Department responded to Bowman Circle around 1:10 p.m. to the call of a minor suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Facebook post.

WFD says the victim was in stable condition and transported to Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.