TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after deputies say human remains were found in Munford Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified around 12:30 p.m. that possible human remains were found in the woods on Swinford Lane. Investigators arrived at the scene and confirmed that the remains were, in fact, human and had been at the location for an extended period of time.

The remains were recovered and sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to identify the victim and determine their cause of death.

