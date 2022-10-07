TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway in Talladega after handgun rounds were found in an elementary school bathroom Wednesday.

According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to Houston Elementary School after two live handgun rounds were found in one of the bathrooms.

The school was placed on brief lockdown while a K-9 from the Sylacauga Police Department conducted a full search.

The school was able to return to normal activities shortly after the search, as no weapons or any other ammunition was found.