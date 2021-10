HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A “decomposed” body was discovered in a Hueytown home Tuesday morning.

According to the Hueytown Police Department, a body was discovered in home next to the Sonic Restaurant on Allison Bonnet Memorial Drive just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities are not sure how long the body had been in the home. The cause of death is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.