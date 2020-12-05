Investigation underway after 5-year-old shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy.
On Saturday Dec. 5, 2020, at 1:21am Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to investigate the shooting of a 5-year-old boy in the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue.
When deputies arrived they found paramedics treating the child for a gunshot wound. The incident was called in by the victims brother.
The child was transported to the hospital in what appeared to be a stable condition, the sheriff’s office reports.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating this incident.
