Investigating underway after 60 bullet shell casings found at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating circumstances surrounding an apartment complex after multiple shell casings from bullets were found in the parking lot.

According to JCSO, deputies were called to the Tammera Trail Apartments Wednesday night after shots being fired were reported. At least 60 shell casings were found in the complex’s parking lot with most of the rounds entering a single apartment unit. No injuries were reported.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST POSTS