Intuitive exercise: A positive approach to fitness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In this week’s Living Well with Michelle, Michelle went to Meta Fitness Studio to introduce us to intuitive exercise. Intuitive exercise is all about listening to the body, and moving accordingly. Personal trainer Alyssa Parten said the practice is a great way for exercise beginners to find what workout style works best for them.

“With intuitive exercise, you can decide on a day by day basis,” said Parten. “Like I’m going to do yoga today or I’m going to go running, I’m gonna go walking, I’m gonna resistance train. It’s just thinking about what your body want to do in that day.”

While many people experience feelings of failure after skipping a workout, intuitive exercise takes a more positive approach.

“Having higher flexibility is definitely going to be less discouraging,” said Parten. “That way if life gets in the way and you’re not able to put in x amount of time a day, but telling yourself I’m going to do something today.”

