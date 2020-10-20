Interactive map detailing Alabama historic sites available

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A new, interactive map highlights historical structures and places in Alabama.
The Alabama Historical Commission says its Historic Preservation Map Initiative is now available to the public. The agency has converted its paper files into digital resources that can be viewed by clicking on multiple locations on an Alabama map. The map is still a work in progress, but the agency says 42 counties have been plotted so far, and more than 40,000 points have been mapped into one layer.
About 130,000 documents have been scanned including survey forms, photographs, booklets, and maps.
LATEST POSTS
- Body found at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa, foul play is suspected
- Ohio felon accused of using Kool-Aid packet to ring up $994 in charges at Florida Walmart
- 3 employees at Cullman County School Board test positive for COVID-19
- Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
- Let’s Talk Law – Detergent Pods