TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a missing 90-year-old man who was last seen on Fifth Avenue East around 16th Street Friday night.

According to TPD, Jeff Davis, 90, was on his way to buy tobacco when he left in his blue 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis around 7:30 p.m. He may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgement, according to authorities.