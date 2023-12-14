BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A tech organization is expanding the state’s economy through technology and entrepreneurship.

Innovate Alabama was formed in 2021 after the formation of a state innovation commission. It has been able to help the state by providing access to resources and talent development through lifestyle and recreation.

State leaders are hoping programs like Innovate Alabama will keep entrepreneurs and innovators in the state. The organization is Alabama’s first public-private partnership advancing entrepreneurship, technology and innovation to prepare Alabama for the economy of the future.

On Thursday, it held its first gathering since 2021 at Innovation Depot, sharing its accomplishments and future goals. Innovate Alabama has awarded $10 million through grants to small businesses and allocated $20 million on outdoor recreation.

It’s also helping students like Malachi Ards from Tuskegee University. Ards said the organization has helped him with his advertising and marketing business.

“They have just provided me with access through an amazing ecosystem, opportunities to compete for knowledge access to mentors, relationships with another computer scientist from other historically Black colleges,” Ards said.

Bill Poole, Innovate Alabama chairman, said it is important to retain talent but also recruit new talent in the state.

“The game is talent, and we can be competitive in Alabama,” Poole said. “We just need to have a plan, collaborate and work together across all levels across the state.”

Future projects for Innovate Alabama include securing more federal dollars to help small businesses, an endowment fund for students and targeting grants and investments for lifestyle and recreation.