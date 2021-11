Inmates sit in a treatment dorm at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The Department of Justice has threatened to sue Alabama over excessive violence and other problems in state prisons for male inmates. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man serving a life sentence at a maximum security prison in Bessemer died Thursday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 63-year-old Michael Wayne George was found unresponsive Thursday morning laying on his bed in the William Donaldson Correctional Facility infirmary Bessemer. He was reportedly being treated for multiple significant natural diseases.

The cause of death is under investigation.

