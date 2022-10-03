BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for rape was found dead in his cell at Donaldson Correctional Facility on September 30.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 66-year-old Timmy Wilson was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:00 p.m. by his cellmate. The coroner’s office said an examination found no evidence of trauma or foul play in Wilson’s death.

Wilson’s death is believed to be of natural causes at this time.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate.