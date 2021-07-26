Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Bessemer prison, authorities searching for family

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating the family of a Bessemer man who was serving life for a 1988 capital murder conviction.

Richard Edwards, 83, of Bessemer, was an inmate incarcerated at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a life sentence for a 1988 capitol murder conviction out of Mobile County. Edwards was found unresponsive by infirmary staff where he was being treated for significant natural disease.

Edwards death is under investigation. At this time there has been no evidence of trauma or foul play associated with this death.

If anyone has information locating Edwards’ family are asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.