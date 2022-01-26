BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life prison sentence for murder at William Donaldson Correctional Facility has died.

David Tremaine Jones, 30, of Mobile was found unresponsive in his cell on Jan. 18, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Jones was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died three days later.

Jones was serving a life sentence for a 2016 murder conviction out of Mobile County.

The coroner’s office noted there were no signs of foul play or trauma. An investigation into Jones’ death is ongoing at this time.