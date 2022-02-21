BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was found dead last Friday.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Jonathan Ray Revells, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell during a cell check. Revells was then taken to the prison infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the coroner’s office, an autopsy showed no evidence of foul play or trauma.

Revells was convicted of a murder in 2007 out of Lee County.

The department of corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding Revells death.