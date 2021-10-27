Inmate serving life sentence at Bessemer prison found dead

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man serving a life sentence for a 2003 rape charge was found dead Tuesday evening at a maximum prison in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 50-year-old Brian Scott Sullivan was found dead at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sullivan was serving a life sentence from a 2003 conviction for Rape 1st degree out of Montgomery County.

The cause of death is under investigation.

