Inmate serving life sentence at Bessemer prison found dead

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man serving a life sentence for a 2003 rape charge was found dead Tuesday evening at a maximum prison in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 50-year-old Brian Scott Sullivan was found dead at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sullivan was serving a life sentence from a 2003 conviction for Rape 1st degree out of Montgomery County.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES