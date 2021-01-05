Inmate found hanging in Jefferson County Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is taking place into the death of an inmate found who was found hanging in his cell at the Jefferson County Jail.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were performing an inmate count Monday when it was discovered that one inmate had not stepped out of their cell for the count.

“Deputies went to check on the inmate and found him hanging in his cell,” a press release from the JCSO stated. “Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.”

The investigation shows that the inmate, who has was not named by the JCSO, had been seen about 20 minutes earlier by other inmates, but they did not observe anything unusual.

The coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of the inmates death.