Inmate found dead inside Bessemer prison cell

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 27-year-old man was found unresponsive inside his prison cell Monday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jason Matthew Kirkland, 27 of Valley, was found by William Donaldson Correctional Facility prison staff unresponsive inside his private cell around 4:45 p.m. Monday. An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday to determine cause and manner of death. 

The Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating this incident.

