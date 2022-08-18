BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning.

Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

No signs of trauma or foul play were found through an autopsy conducted after Gay’s death. The cause of Gay’s death has not been determined.

Gay had been staying at Donaldson following a murder conviction out of Autauga County in 1999.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding Gay’s death.