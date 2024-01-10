BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate was found dead at the Jefferson County Jail Wednesday morning.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joni Money, deputies found a 49-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6:35 a.m. Medical personnel responded to the cell and attempted to administer life-saving treatment, but the inmate was pronounced dead.

Detectives went to the jail to start an investigation. Money said that at this time, foul play is not suspected and that no trauma was found.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.