Inmate found dead in cell at Bessemer prison

In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, a sign that reads, “HELP,” is posted in the window of an inmate cell during a tour along with state officials at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, against Alabama over conditions in the state prisons, saying the state is failing to protect male inmates from inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force at the hands of prison staff. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving 20 years at a maximum prison in Bessemer was found dead in his cell on Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Jonathan Clay Click was found unresponsive laying on his bed inside a two-man cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning.

Click was serving a 20 year sentence from a 2018 conviction for attempted murder out of Jefferson County.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.