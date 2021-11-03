Inmate found dead in cell at Bessemer prison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, a sign that reads, “HELP,” is posted in the window of an inmate cell during a tour along with state officials at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, against Alabama over conditions in the state prisons, saying the state is failing to protect male inmates from inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force at the hands of prison staff. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving 20 years at a maximum prison in Bessemer was found dead in his cell on Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Jonathan Clay Click was found unresponsive laying on his bed inside a two-man cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning.

Click was serving a 20 year sentence from a 2018 conviction for attempted murder out of Jefferson County.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES