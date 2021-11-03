Inmate found dead in cell at Bessemer prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving 20 years at a maximum prison in Bessemer was found dead in his cell on Tuesday.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Jonathan Clay Click was found unresponsive laying on his bed inside a two-man cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning.
Click was serving a 20 year sentence from a 2018 conviction for attempted murder out of Jefferson County.
The cause of death is under investigation.
