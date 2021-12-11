Inmate found dead at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 48-year-old inmate was found dead in his Jefferson County Jail cell early Saturday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was performing a normal cell check around 5 a.m. Saturday at the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham when he discovered a 48-year-old man unresponsive in his cell.

Medical personnel responded to the cell, but were unable to revive the inmate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the inmate was alone in his cell and there was no sign of foul play or trauma. JCSO believes the inmate died from natural causes.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will investigate the cause of death.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.