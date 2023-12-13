BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder was found dead in his cell at Donaldson Correctional Facility Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 38-year-old Larry Jamelle Amerson was found unresponsive in his cell by staff around 11:21 a.m. An autopsy performed on Tuesday showed no evidence of trauma or foul play in Amerson’s death. Amerson’s direct cause of death is pending additional lab studies.

Amerson was convicted of murder in 2004 out of Jefferson County.

The Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.