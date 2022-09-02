BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer is dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 72-year-old Clarence Coefield was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary, where he was being treated for a “significant natural disease,” Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead at 3:26 a.m.

Coefield was serving a life sentence for a 1973 murder conviction out of Lee County.

An autopsy performed on Thursday found no evidence of trauma or foul play. Coefield is believed to have died of natural causes.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.