Inmate escaped from Childersburg facility, officials say

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate has escaped from a Childersburg facility and is currently at large, officials say.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Donald Edward Graham, Jr. escaped from the Childersburg Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. Graham was serving time on charges of distribution of a controlled substance and burglary.

This was not Graham’s first escape. He was convicted of escape in the third degree in 1988 and was incarcerated for nearly three years.

Graham was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, denim jeans, and a white hat. He is 5′ 11” and weighs 258 pounds.

ADOC asks that the public contact local law enforcement if they see Graham or have any information about his location.

This is not the first time an inmate has escaped from the Childersburg facility. In April, another inmate escaped the work release facility. He later surrendered to authorities.