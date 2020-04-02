Inmate escapes facility in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate has escaped a facility in Marion County Wednesday evening.

Brandon Keith Powell, 38, escaped the Hamilton Community Based Facility just before 6:30 p.m. Powell is currently serving a 26-year sentence for a 2019 third-degree burglary conviction.

Powell is described as being 6-foot-6 and 140 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Alabama Department of Correction at 1-800-831-8825.

