TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Tuscaloosa County Jail died in his cell Tuesday afternoon, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Marcus Antwan Bell, 39, was found unresponsive by deputies at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Life-saving measures were given until first responders arrived. Bell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement say there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of Bell’s death is being investigated.