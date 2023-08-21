JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 46-year-old man being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer was found dead Saturday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jeremy Aram Baskin had been held on a number of outstanding warrants at the jail since August 8.

An initial autopsy, performed on August 20, found no evidence of foul play in Baskin’s death. An official cause of death is pending lab studies.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Baskin’s death.