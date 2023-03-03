BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate that was found unresponsive at the Birmingham City Jail Thursday morning died at the hospital hours later.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, another inmate found 48-year-old Omar La Keith Johnson unresponsive inside his housing area around 8:33 a.m.

Johnson was transported to Princeton Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:31 p.m.

The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy later today to determine the manner and cause of death.

Johnson had been in police custody since Oct. 3, to serve a sentence for a probation violation.