Inmate dies after apparent assault at Elmore Correctional Facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama prison system reported that an inmate died after being assaulted by another inmate.

A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections said Jamaal King, a 34-year-old inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died Wednesday from injuries sustained in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault.

The prison system said in a statement that it condemns all violence in its facilities, and the fatal actions taken against King by another inmate are being investigated.

The U.S. Department of Justice last year said violent conditions in Alabama prisons violate the Constitution and threatened to sue the state unless conditions improve.

King was serving a 22-year sentence out of Jefferson County for murder.

