Inmate commits suicide at Jefferson County Jail, officials report

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials at the Jefferson County Jail are investigating an apparent suicide by an inmate.

According to a press release sent out by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate worker was found hanging by a bed sheet in the jail work area at approximately 12:05 p.m. Thursday. Another worker was quoted as alerting jail staff, who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

“The inmate had a faint pulse when he was transported to the hospital but died soon after arrival,” the release stated. “The deceased body was turned over to the Coroner’s Office for examination.”

The death is currently under investigation.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events