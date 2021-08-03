Inmate at Tuscaloosa Jail dies following fight

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Tuscaloosa County Jail died Tuesday morning after getting into a fight with another inmate.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 26-year-old Christopher Lee and 22-year-old Laquinton Richardson got into an argument that turned violent before 9:40 a.m. Jail staff eventually broke up the fight but not before Lee suffered “major injuries.” Lee was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Richardson has been charged with manslaughter and is being held on $30,000 bond. He was originally being held in the jail on unrelated misdemeanor charges.