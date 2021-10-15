Inmate at Shelby County Jail dies after suffering ‘cardiac distress’

(Shelby County Jail)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Shelby County Jail died Friday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Gavin Edward Breazeale was found in his cell at 3:30 a.m. suffering from “cardiac distress.” Attempts to resuscitate Breazeale were not successful.

Breazeale, 37, had been taken into custody Tuesday after being charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault.

SCSO Sheriff John Samaniego has requested that the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office conduct an independent investigation into Breazeale’s death.

