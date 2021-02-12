Inmate at Etowah County jail dies, cause of death being investigated

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an in-custody death that was discovered Thursday morning at the Etowah County Detention Center.

According to the ECSO, a deputy discovered a non-responsive inmate during his rounds. The inmate, 47-year-old Christopher Daniel Greene of Attalla, had been processed into the jail earlier on Wednesday on possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no suspicion of foul-play, however, it is standard protocol to request an outside agency to investigate any in-custody death and to request an autopsy,” a statement from the ECSO read.

Greene’s body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.