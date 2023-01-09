BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery, was found dead over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kevin Marcus Ritter was found unresponsive in an open-style dormitory by prison staff at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday. By 9:10 p.m., Ritter was pronounced dead.

Ritter, 33, was serving a 20-year sentence for a robbery conviction out of Mobile County in 2014.

The cause of Ritter’s death is pending additional laboratory studies, but an autopsy found no evidence of trauma or foul play. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.