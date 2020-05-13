Injured officer says he plans to return to service in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been nearly 10 months since Birmingham police officer Cullen Stafford was shot while responding to a robbery at the Family Supermarket on 23rd Street N.

Since then, he has made great strides in his recovery, so much so he told BPD that he plans to be back to full service starting in 2021.

BPD and other law enforcement agency leaders stopped by to see Stafford and present him with a T-shirt reading “Stay in the Fight.” The shirt was signed with notes of encouragement from his fellow first responders.

