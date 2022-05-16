BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People are paying much more for products due to inflation across the country. According to CBS News, average gas prices have jumped to $4.45 a gallon.

The price of food at the grocery store is also taking a toll on millions of Americans, inflation is hitting home with apartments rent nationally being up by 17 percent.

“Prices will continue to rise,” economist Dr. Victor Claar said. “I think the best we can hope for us that they rise a little less slowly than they have been lately.”

Economists expect the government to raise baseline interest rates again this summer.

Inflation is currently nearing a 40 year high.