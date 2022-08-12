HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A popular Homewood bakery will close its doors permanently this weekend after working to overcome the pandemic, ingredient shortages and an increase in prices and wages.

Dreamcakes Bakery’s owners thought the pandemic would be the worst of their problems, but add in double the cost for the dozens of eggs and thousands of pounds of sugar it takes to keep them going and it just became too much.

“I think once it gets quiet and we can think about it, I think the emotions will actually start to kick in,” Co-Owner Jan Potter said.

Potter and her husband and business partner Dwight Potter said the decision to close was not easy.

The business has received nonstop phone calls, messages and visitors since Tuesday’s announcement on Facebook that both Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Café in Hoover are closing for good.

They opened the main headquarters in the heart of Homewood’s Edgewood neighborhood almost 13 years ago.

“Everything is at least doubled, if not tripled,” Dwight said.

The impact of a pandemic combined with inflation and a tough job market have created the perfect storm to cease operations.

“The rent was kind of the final straw,” Jan said. “That was something we absolutely could not overcome.”

University of Alabama Associate Dean for Research at the Culverhouse College of Business Dr. James Cochran said labor shortages, high gas prices driven by the Russian war and pent-up demand for products are all putting stress on the supply chain.

“The pandemic was going to create a lot of economic pressure,” Cochran said. “It’s going to take time to correct these problems and bring inflation down, but it does look like some of these pressures on our economy are easing somewhat.”

The U.S. Senate recently passed legislation to help lessen the pressure of inflation, but Cochran said we will eventually see the benefits of that bill, but it will take time. He said he did not see a focus on small business, but more so on the environment and Medicare.

The lessening of inflation is not happening quickly enough for the Potters.

“We’ve just been blessed the whole time,” Dwight said. “We feel like it’s been a wonderful ride. We just want to end it at the right time and go out on a good note.”

The Potters said they promise to stay around town in one way or another, now they’re figuring out what to do next.

“Thanks Birmingham we love you. Yeah, thank you,” the Potters said.

Time is running out to get your last taste of Dreamcakes. Both locations will close on Saturday. The Potters said you can expect a line outside before they open on Friday and Saturday.