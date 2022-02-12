BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As inflation hits a 40 year high in the United States, it’s causing a ripple effect on local businesses and the housing market.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, consumer prices increased 7.5 percent last month compared to a year earlier. This increase is the largest in 30 years.

“Our inventory, our cost of shipping, and the soaring of energy cost is really crippling the economy which affects habitat for humanity. It also costs us a couple more dollars a gallon for gas for our vehicles as we fill those up. So that’s about a third of an increase there,” Charles Moore President & CEO at Habitat for Humanity Greater Birmingham.

Moore says they’ve continued to push forward serving the greater Birmingham area despite many setbacks.

“It’s a whole new world doing construction now than it was three years ago. Where we could go and order windows for our new house construction and get them in two weeks now, we must look ahead three, four, five, and six months and the same thing with doors and raw building materials,” said Moore.

Another industry being impacted by inflation is the housing market.

“It makes it tough for first-time homebuyers because they are seeing those interest rates go up just as they are seeing their grocery bills go up and their gas bills go up so it’s going to be tough for first-time homebuyers,” said Zac Kennedy, Home Marketing Specialist, Exp Realty.

The average 30 years fixed mortgage rate rose to nearly 4 percent this past week making it the highest level since March of 2020.

“They have to hike up interest rates because we have more dollars in the economic system right now than we have goods and services being produced so it’s a supply and demand issue. You know what we saw in 2007 and 2008 with the great financial crisis I don’t believe we’re going to see that I don’t believe we’re going to see that we’re just going to have to tighten down a little bit,” said Kennedy.

But there is a silver lining some reports show meat prices, car insurance, truck rentals have all slightly dropped these past few months. Other industries are expected to level off throughout the year.