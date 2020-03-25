Industrial warehouse catches fire in Birmingham Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One street in Birmingham is closed after firefighters responded to this massive warehouse fire.
Birmingham firefighters were called to Center Street and Third Avenue West after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Center Street is closed between Third Avenue West and Woodland Avenue. No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
