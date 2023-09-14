BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The inaugural BHAM FOOD+Culture Festival is set for Oct. 12-15 and is designed to highlight and celebrate Birmingham’s food scene.

According to FOOD+Culture, the celebration is supposed to bring together food lovers and food makers, chefs, artisans, beverage professionals, farmers and storytellers from all walks of life. The festival will feature five signature events over four days.

“Food has the transformative power of bringing people together, and we look forward to seeing how our vision for FOOD+Culture Fest creates opportunities for connection, celebrating our culinary landscape while also shining a light on topics of deeper cultural significance,” said Rebecca Lemelin Gann, FOOD+Culture Fest Programming Director, in a release. “We have events including a lunch featuring all female chefs; a seated dinner celebrating Black chefs, culture and cuisines in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Movement; as well as FOOD+Fire: a Great Southern Tailgate event, presented by Southern Living.”

FOOD+Culture is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in part by Sloss Real Estate, The Market at Pepper Place, FRED Communcation by Design, the International Assocation of Culinary Professional and Keri Lane Promotions.

“I’m a big cheerleader for Birmingham and have always recognized we have some of the best food in the country,” said Sloss Real Estate CEO/President Cathy Sloss Jones in a release. “FOOD+Culture Festival will allow us to share some of our extraordinary culinary traditions and talent with locals and visitors alike. Not only is FOOD+Culture Fest bringing the potential for tremendous economic impact, but also we hope to establish a sense of camaraderie around food, creating opportunities for community growth and a vibrant food economy.”

To buy tickets for the festival’s events, click here.