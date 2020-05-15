Impact Family Counseling receives grant from FCC to provide telehealth therapy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Impact Family Counseling has received a grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide Telehealth therapy to local communities.

George Casey, Executive Director of Impact says mental health care and accessibility are important, “especially” during this unprecedented time.

This grant will help ease the stress of families across the city by allowing us to continue to provide therapy services through Telehealth. Individuals, families, and children can all benefit from our services in the safety of their homes. We are pleased to be able to continue our services in Birmingham and the surrounding areas. George Casey, Executive Director of Impact

Telehealth services are available to new and existing clients and Impact is currently taking new clients.

To request an appointment, complete an Outpatient Intake form on their website and an intake coordinator will contact you to schedule a Telehealth appointment.

