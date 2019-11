ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed the confiscation of illegal gambling machines from a store in Ensley Thursday afternoon.

According to BPD, 11 gambling machines were seized at a convenience store on Ave. O and 20th Street. Controlled substances were also taken by authorities.

The store’s manager was arrested as well.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

