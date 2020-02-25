IHOP giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day

CHICAGO (WGN) — Today is National Pancake Day at IHOP.

Today, participating IHOP restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.

We’re so pancakes about National Pancake Day, we pancaked a bunch of prizes that you can win! Come in tomorrow, February 25th, for a free short stack and a chance to win all those pancake prizes we were just talking about.



Terms apply. https://t.co/IV2tmdP2GY pic.twitter.com/Victi7THuU — IHOP (@IHOP) February 24, 2020

This year, in addition to a free short stack, customers can enter a contest to win 250,000 prizes, including free pancakes for life.

National Pancake Day is a fundraiser for IHOP’s charity partners, including Shriners Hospital for Children.

IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity since it started IHOP National Pancake Day in 2006.

To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.

