IHOP giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day

CHICAGO (WGN) — Today is National Pancake Day at IHOP.
Today, participating IHOP restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.
This year, in addition to a free short stack, customers can enter a contest to win 250,000 prizes, including free pancakes for life.
National Pancake Day is a fundraiser for IHOP’s charity partners, including Shriners Hospital for Children.
IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity since it started IHOP National Pancake Day in 2006.
To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.
